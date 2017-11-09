CD Review: Stranger in the Alps by Phoebe Bridgers

Phoebe Bridgers

Dead Oceans

Score: A

The latest in a string of fantastic albums blurring the line between alt-country and auto-biographical indie rock, Phoebe Bridgers’ debut Stranger in the Alps is a distillation of the enigmatic nature of relationship-driven society.

Though only 23, Bridgers view of the world is tinted in rose and shaded in melancholy as she traverses with intimate and referential lyricism, laced over simple string-and-piano melodies and not once missing a beat.

In short, Stranger in the Alps is a summation of the millennial malaise. It’s solemn and vibrant, and a stunning debut that revels in the quiet spaces between us and others.

Alec Warkentin