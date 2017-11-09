CD Review: Gorgeous by Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift

Big Machine Records

Score: F

Taylor Swift’s new single “Gorgeous” from her upcoming album Reputation is toxic. With lyrics like “You should take it as a compliment, That I got drunk and made fun of the way you talk” and “You’ve ruined my life by not being mine,” Swift sounds like a psycho stalker. The intro has a cryptic baby-like voice saying “Gorgeous.” Is she trying to be immature? At least her other two singles “Look What You Made Me Do” and “Ready for It” have catchy beats. The music for this song sounds like it belongs in the loading screen for The Sims. Her lyrical style is incredibly detailed by saying “You’re so gorgeous, I can’t say anything to your face, ‘Cause look at your face.” Wow, deep. Kanye West released “Gorgeous” in 2010 with My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy. I think I’ll stick with that version. This single has zero redeeming qualities. The old Taylor was alright. Too bad she’s dead.

Anna Junker