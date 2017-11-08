MRU Cougars soccer seniors day

by · November 8, 2017

(Left to Right) Director of Athletics Karla Karch, Manager of Athletics Rob Godfrey, MRU Men’s captain Jeff Blake, MRU Men’s head coach Ryan Gyaki. Blake being honoured on Oct. 14 for wrapping up his Cougar Career. Photo by Dan Khavkin

You may also like...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

View on Facebook

The Reflector

5 hours ago

The Reflector

The Reflector updated their cover photo. ... See MoreSee Less

Photo

View on Facebook
·Share

The Reflector

6 hours ago

The Reflector

Correction to a previous story: Mental health services will not be moving off campus in 2020. ow.ly/IWWb30gtj7L ... See MoreSee Less

View on Facebook
·Share

Print Edition

Nov 9 Cover

Archives