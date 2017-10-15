Sex column: Undress and de-stress

Spend more time having sex and less time being stressed

By Shelby Decant, Contributor

Asking university students if they’re stressed is like asking if water is wet. I know you’re stressed. With the arrival of October comes the start of midterms. Whether you have exams to study for, projects to hand in, or presentations to prep, you’re probably starting to feel your stress levels rise.

Since your first day of university you have probably been getting advice on how to deal with this stress. A few common ways students combat stress is through exercise, getting a good night’s rest, meditation, or talking to someone. These are all helpful tools. But according to doctors literally everywhere there is a steamier approach to reducing stress.

Dr. Laura Berman, a Women’s Health magazine advisor says that the oxytocin released during sex helps fight anxiety and depression. It activates parts of the brain that creates feelings of intimacy and relaxation, according to a 2014 article from Women’s Health on the hidden benefits of sex. Many other doctors and studies back-up Dr. Berman’s explanation. The medical community seems to agree that a sexy session between the sheets may just help you walk into that 9 a.m. exam a little more mellow.

For those in relationships this should be great news. An excuse to take a study break with your partner to get it on … because stress can kill you! For those of us not in relationships it’s still great news. Having sex may not be as easy and on demand as it is for couples, but luckily there are some handy tools you can use to find your “de-stressing buddy”. Apps like Tinder and Bumble are a great place to start. Apps like these may have a bad reputation but when your health is on the line you need something convenient and to the point. By downloading the infamous apps, you have access to tons of people in your area potentially looking for the same thing. On your hunt to lower your stress levels you may even find a potential boyfriend or girlfriend; win-win.

If you’re not a fan of dating apps (Tinder nightmares are a real thing), there are plenty of other ways to meet a companion who can help you take the edge off. Double up on your de-stressing and head to the gym. Honestly, I don’t frequent the gym so I don’t know how one actually meets a fellow gym goer. They may have their own language, truly I’m just guessing, but there are many stories of people meeting at the gym. I think it has something to do with all the endorphins and sweat in the air, it gets people going.

If, like me, the gym isn’t your scene, don’t worry. Head to the library, find a seat near a cutie and flash them a smile. A little across the room flirting is always my go-to. They will either think you’re crazy or cute so it’s worth a shot. And if all else fails just be brave and approach that nice guy in your psych class, or talk the girl in the Tim Horton’s line, you never know unless you try.

So, there you go. Instead of calling your mom at 3 a.m. on a Tuesday because you’re stressed about a paper, call your de-stressing buddy. Have some sex, it’s good for your health.