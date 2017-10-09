CD Review: If Blue Could Be Happiness by Florist

Florist

Double Double Wammy Records

Score: A

Florist’s latest album If Blue Could Be Happiness is a meditation on the aforementioned color and a perfectly tranquil and atmospheric folk pop record. Bringing to mind Joni Mitchell’s album with a similar focus, Blue, Florist’s newest record also focuses on the topics of love, loss and depression. A step in the right direction, Florist has grown since their debut album release last year The Birds Sang Outside. If Blue Could Be Happiness sounds more polished and you can hear the maturity in singer Emily Sprague’s voice as she mourns while still looking towards the future. While people fade from her memory, colors remain strikingly beautiful and that narrative carries her throughout the album.

Overall, Florist crafted a beautiful and melancholy folk album and it’s exactly the album you should put on to calm you down as classes get more stressful heading towards reading break.

Kennedy Enns