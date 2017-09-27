CD Review: Okovi by Zola Jesus

Zola Jesus

Sacred Bones Records

Score: A-

It’s not often that genre-bending is utilized to such grand effect, but Nicole Hummel (aka Zola Jesus) meshes elements of goth-pop, industrial, and quasi-Gregorian chants to such effect that it feels like an expression in atmospherics never felt before.

On Okovi, her fifth-and-latest album, Hummel rollicks in full force through a synth-laden madhouse of pulsating electronics and over-dubbed vocal wails, transitioning through floor-shaking beats and lightning-quick noise, stringy ballads, and hyperactive electro-pop tracks that would fit in on a Dance Dance Revolution playlist.

At times reminiscent of Florence Welch, and at others mimicking the razor-sharp atmosphere of Jonna Lee, Zola Jesus surpasses others in a long line of goth-pop-industrial crossover, and does so in a way that makes it easy to believe this might just be the second coming.

Alec Warkentin