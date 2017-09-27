CD Review: In Search of Lost Time by Partner

Partner

You’ve Changed Records

Score: B+

Partner’s debut full length album In Search of Lost Time combines everything the band does best. It’s a fun classic dad rock sound combined with proudly queer and Canadian lyrics. If Tegan and Sara admitted they actually smoke this is what they would sound like.

Whether talking about their sexuality, being high in a grocery store, or playing sports just so they can interact with their crushes, Partner knows how to make you laugh while also shredding on guitar (with a borderline-excessive) amount of mid-song guitar solos.

Even if this isn’t the kind of music you would normally listen to, we can all relate to lyrics like “frozen pizza, sweatpants on/loading up the next dance moms.” Partner’s latest release is a chill, hilarious ode to not caring what other people think.

Kennedy Enns