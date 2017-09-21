Five things to know about the Riddell Library and Learning Centre

MRU has a new state-of-the-art library, what’s so great about it?

By Gregory Balasko-Dickson, Contributor

After a decade of planning, three years of construction and a price tag of more than $100-million, Mount Royal University’s new Riddell Library and Learning Centre has something for everyone.

Katharine Barrette, associate university librarian at the Riddell Library and Learning Centre says that MRU’s new library is a “once-in-a-lifetime” opportunity.

“It’s absolutely incredible to be able to offer this up to students, to the MRU community and to welcome the Calgary community to visit as well,” Barrette said, adding it’s exciting to see how many students are already using and exploring what the building has to offer.

“It creates this incredible hum of activity and life in the library that is awesome to feel.”

So whether you’re interested in staying active while studying at a treadmill desk, cozying up next to the flames in the fireplace lounge or needing a quiet and secluded place to study, the four floors of the library will have something for you.

These are the top five things you need to know about the new library:

Treadmill Desks

If standing desks aren’t enough for you, the new library has treadmill desks available to keep you energized and get your assignments done at the same time. You can wave goodbye to your muffin top while answering emails, studying for a midterm or browsing social media.

Visualization Classroom

Level up your learning with the visualization classroom! It has two large screens that are capable of linking up to eight devices on touch-sensitive panels. This will encourage students and instructors to experience information in an interactive way.

The Maker Studio

This space will allow students, staff and members of the community to expand their ideas into the realm of reality. This hands on workspace has 3D scanners, 3D printers, industrial and embroidery sewing machines, robotics and circuitry kits, design software and much more!

Immersion Studio

Designed to create an immersive learning experience, the Immersion Studio is a black box environment with 360-degree projection. In October, 360-degree cameras will be available for rent and users will be able to simulate a variety of activities where the virtual can become reality.

Fireplace Lounge

If you have a paper to write, cite or research, the fireplace lounge is definitely the comfiest place in MRU’s new library to do just that. Not only is it warm and cozy, it’s visible and close to the elevators. This way, you’re bound to run into someone you know so you don’t miss that sense of community while you’re studying!

If that’s not enough, the Riddell Library and Learning Centre boasts approximately 170 computer workstations, around 3,000 power outlets and about 1,700 seats for students. That’s more than three times the seating provided by the old library!

The past of returning library books at MRU once seemed like a chore. Now, the library has blossomed into a modern meeting place toting brand-new tech. The Riddell Library and Learning Centre will cater to the needs of students for years to come.