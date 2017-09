Flip Fest finished up last weekend but luckily for you many of the amazing bands that played Lethbridge have shows coming up in Calgary this month! Check out our photo gallery from this amazing festival and these wonderful musicians at these upcoming events:

Jess Tollestrup – September 7th at Vendome Cafe

Time Boy – September 8th at Nite Owl

The Shiverettes (Opening for the Screaming Females!) – October 11th at The Palomino