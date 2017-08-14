Your guide to Lethbridge’s FLIP Fest

If you’re looking for one last hurrah before school starts, why not spend this weekend in Lethbridge? Though maybe an unconventional choice, this weekend Lethbridge is home to FLIP Fest. A brand new music festival whose name stands for Femmes Love Intersectional Politics. Similar to Calgary’s own Femme Wave, FLIP Fest was built to create an encouraging and inclusive Lethbridge music community for female and gender-non-conforming artists.

Not only does FLIP have a fantastic line up featuring some of the Reflector’s favorites from Sled Island and Femme Wave but there is also a femme-centric artisan market on Sunday! So if you’re looking to head to Lethbridge this weekend for the first time here’s a few artists you should check out!

Calgary and Reflector favorites, The Shiverettes are playing Friday night at the Owl Acoustic Lounge with W.I.T.S, Time Boy and Bunwitch. Not only is that an amazing line up with talent from Calgary, Lethbridge, and Saskatoon but it’s on a Friday night so you really have no excuse to not drive up for at least one night!

Saturday you have the option of four different music venues each with fantastic lineups so you really can’t go wrong. Starting at 7pm Wares is kicking off the night at Blueprint followed by Brunch Club, both of which did an amazing job at Sled Island this summer!

Other Sled Island performers playing FLIP fest this year include Borscht, Foonyap and respectfulchild and if you missed any of their sets in June now is your time to catch them! So don’t miss out! We also can’t say enough amazing things about Symfam who played Femme Wave this past November and Slut Prophet who we just watched at BeatRoute’s issue release party earlier this month.

With all this talent in such a condensed area there is no reason not to drive down and support some amazing, praire-based femme talent. All shows at FLIP are also by donation so make sure you show this amazing festival some love!

Want to learn more? Head to FLIP’s facebook page and check out their zine!

Flip Fest Art by: Stacey Bru