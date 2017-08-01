Folk Fest: Weekend Wrap Up

Calgary Folk Fest is the perfect summer festival. From the laid back atmosphere, the beautiful weather and the amazing musical acts. With artists like Lucy Dacus, badbadnotgood and Tanya Tagaq playing during the early evening and big name headliners like Blue Rodeo and The Barenaked Ladies, there was something for everyone to enjoy. Saturday night headliner’s The Barenaked Ladies closed off the night by playing almost all their hits to a very excited crowd. Also including a mashup of “Closer” by Halsey and The Chainsmokers and “Sorry” by Justin Bieber, a long with a few more pop hits and a cover of “Blister in the Sun” by the Violent Femmes. Blue Rodeo closed the festival Sunday night with two encores including their song “Lost Together.” As they finished their performances they brought out fellow artists like Birds of Chicago and Jason Collett on stage with them to sing and Folk Fest brought out a parade of lanterns to help close the night. Overall, Folk Fest was a magical weekend and we can’t wait to see what they bring next year!