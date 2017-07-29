Your guide to surviving folk fest

Let’s be honest, it’s not hard to survive folk fest. Calgary Folk Fest is probably one of the most relaxed music festivals this city has to offer. The only thing you need to do in order to survive is to make sure the sheer amount of white people dreads doesn’t give you a heart attack.

But in order to thrive at folk fest here are a few tips:

Do not forget sunscreen and reapply often:

Sitting in the shade all day on Princes Island Park can trick you into thinking you don’t really need to wear or reapply your sunscreen. But, if you’re not careful that totally cute outfit you’re wearing will burn the most horrendous tan lines into your skin.

Bring a water bottle:

You have to stay hydrated! Plus Folk Fest offers water bottle refilling stations on site, so you really have no excuse.

Download the folk fest app:

The Folk Fest App is a godsend. Not only does it send you reminders of when shows are about to start, but it helps you find your way to stages, reminds you to bring sunscreen in the morning and lets you buy drink tickets! It’s not only adorable but incredibly useful.

Buy drink tickets ahead of time or get to the beer gardens early:

If you’re planning on drinking at Folk Fest do yourself a favor and do not wait in line to buy drink tickets. You can purchase them ahead of time directly from the Folk Fest app! If you do plan on going to the beer gardens head inside early before the lineup starts and it gets too crowded.

Plan for food trucks:

If you’re spending all day on the island it can appear easier to just buy from food trucks all day. But $12 mini tacos can really add up. Instead, bring snacks from home! Folk Fest is the perfect location for a picnic!

If you want to sit down be prepared to go early:

Folk Fest’s tarp hop/skip/jog (they stress not run) is notorious. There are many die hard Folk Fest fans who line up before the gates open to snag the perfect spot. If that’s not your style be prepared to stand in the dancing space near the mainstage (which is way more fun anyways) or park yourself farther away from the action. No matter where you are though you’ll be sure to hear some great artists!

Enjoy folk fest and check back on our site to see photos from this weekend!