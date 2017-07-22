Mobina Galore: On “Feeling Disconnected”

Mobina Galore’s first album Feeling Disconnected was released earlier this year on New Damage Records. Since then they have been touring Europe and North America with Against Me! after a personal invitation from Laura Jane Grace.

“They say you’re never supposed to meet your heroes,” vocalist and guitarist Jenna Priestner said, “but touring with Against Me! was a dream come true.” Now, Mobina Galore is off on their own headlining tour to support their debut album.

Their album Feeling Disconnected focuses on the intense feelings of detachment that members of Mobina Galore experience in their lives. The struggles to remain close with friends and family while on tour. “It’s a Catch-22,” as Priestner said, “when you’re at home, you’re missing life on the road and when you’re on tour you’re missing home. No matter what you’re doing, you never fully feel comfortable.” As well as the struggles of living in an often overlooked city, and being women in an often male-dominated music scene. These feelings combined with their explosive energy and hard hitting sound make for a live show that should not be missed.

Mobina Galore play tonight in Calgary, AB at The Palomino with Heart Attack Kids.