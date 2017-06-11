Sled Island Festival Picks

With Sled Island coming up next week we’ve picked the shows and artists we’re most excited for! We hope to see you there!

Wares (Edmonton, AB)

Cassia Hardy returns to Sled Island for another set full of stomp and shredding. While that wild stage presence is what draws in many Wares fans, Hardy’s softer side is a major part of the project as well. Tender piano ballad “Beach Date” has been nominated for an Edmonton Music Award. With an LP hinted at for 2017, we’re keeping our eyes on Wares to see what they come up with next.

PERFORMANCE TIMES