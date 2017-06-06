June Festivals: What’s Happening in Calgary

IGNITE! Festival for Emerging Artists (June 6–10)

The 2017 IGNITE! Festival for Emerging Artists is this weekend presented by Sage Theatre. IGNITE! presents exciting work from new voices, spend your weekend taking in a festival dedicated to supporting, mentoring, and presenting emerging artists of all disciplines. IGNITE! Brings together dance, visual art, music, theater and so much more. Check out the themed programmed club nights as well Sleaze and Prophecy. Tickets can be found online at sagetheatre.com.

Sled Island (June 21–25)

Since 2007, Sled Island’s thoughtful, eclectic programming and independent spirit have fused with Calgary’s youthful energy to produce a one-of-a-kind festival experience. Each June, the five-day music and arts festival brings together a community of over 250 bands, comedians, filmmakers and artists as well as over 30,000 attendees in more than 35 venues, transforming the city into an arts lover’s paradise that has earned rave reviews from artists, fans and media from across the globe. This year’s guest curator is Flying Lotus! The full festival lineup and tickets are online now at sledisland.com.