CD Review: Powerplant by Girlpool
Girlpool’s self-titled 2014 album garnered them some life long fans. Then, their 2015 album Before the World Was Big, was a wonderful stepping stone, but, Powerplant is where they have come into their own. Powerplant combines their vocal harmonies with a larger, stadium sound. Though gone are the lyrics of getting eaten out to “American Beauty” the group has matured both musically and lyrically. Powerplant is an exciting new chapter for Girlpool and with this, as their new start, they can only get better.
Powerplant
Girlpool
Girlpool Music
Score: A