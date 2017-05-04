What to see at Fairy Tales Film Festival

Calgary’s Fairy Tales Film Festival starts its 19th year

By: Kennedy Enns

Starting May 18 and lasting until May 27, Fairy Tales Film Festival is bringing the best in queer film to the Plaza Theatre in Kensington. Below we picked three films for you to go see this month!

1. Check It

Directed by Dana Flor

At first glance, they seem unlikely gang-bangers. Some of the boys wear lipstick and mascara, some stilettos. They carry Louis Vuitton bags, but they also carry knives, brass knuckles and mace. As vulnerable gay and transgender youth, they’ve been shot, stabbed, and raped.

Once victims, they’ve now turned the tables, beating people into comas and stabbing enemies with ice picks. Started in 2009 by a group of bullied 9th graders, today these 14-22 year old gang members all have rap sheets riddled with assault, armed robbery, and drug dealing charges.

Led by an ex-convict named Mo, Check It members are now creating their own clothing label, putting on fashion shows and working stints as runway models. But breaking the cycle of poverty and violence they’ve grown up in is a daunting task.

Saturday, May 20 @7pm

2. Real Boy

Directed by Shaleece Haas

Real Boy is an intimate story of a family in transition. As 19-year-old Bennett Wallace navigates early sobriety, late adolescence, and the evolution of his gender identity, his mother makes her own transformation from resistance to acceptance of her trans son. Along the way, both mother and son find support in their communities, reminding us that families are not only given, but chosen.

Sunday, May 21 @5pm

3. Queer People of Color Shorts Package

Join Fairy Tales for a fantastic selection of film representing the unique experiences of Queer People of Colour from across the world and right here at home. Followed by a Community Panel and discussion.

Wednesday, May 24 @7pm

Advance tickets are available now from fairytalesfilmfest.com, advance tickets are $12, student tickets are $10 and you can get a three film punch pass for $30.