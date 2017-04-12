Vibing your way to stress relief

A review of some toys to help get you through the rest of the semester

By Hannah Deeves, Sex Columnist

I reached out to some toy companies so that I could compile some reviews of products to help get you through the stress of exams. Because if anyone else is as stressed as me, the occasional orgasm is a great reward for not dropping out of university!

I received products from four lovely companies: Love Honey, Jimmy Jane, Fun Factory and Womanizer. All of which had very helpful contact people, so if you ever have a questions or issues with these products, I’m sure they can help you out.

Love Honey Lipstick Vibe

This little ABS plastic lipstick vibe has one speed, is battery powered and is water resistant. If you are looking for something inexpensive, this little guy does the trick. Even though it only has one speed, it’s very powerful. With it’s cute and discreet design it is very portable. The only draw backs I would say are that the plastic is a little hard for my taste, and I’m not a huge fan of batteries. But hey, batteries keep toys cheap. All in all though, definitely a go to for beginners and experts alike.

Link: https://www.lovehoney.ca/product.cfm?p=36187

Jimmy Jane ASCEND 4

This silicone, dual motor, rechargeable, waterproof toy really is one of a kind. Jimmy Jane really did step out of the box when they came up with this simple but unique design. It has one large head and one small head, both equipped with motors, and controlled by one button in the middle. The idea behind this toy is versatility. Both ends can be used externally or the smaller end can be inserted. The silicone is very soft and I was in love the second I unboxed it. I had so many high hopes for this toy. However, for me, it fell a little short. Don’t get me wrong, I’m sure it’s an amazing toy for someone else! But the main reason the Ascend 4 is not going to be making many appearances during my stress relief sessions is because the large head was too big. I like a pin point vibration. However, the smaller head is a bit too powerful even on its lowest setting. The shape was also just a little awkward for insertion. Finally, the control button is inaccessible during insertion. Now, I know lots of girls prefer really strong vibrations, and others really enjoy the large heads that cover the entire labia.

And I’m sure some bodies will accommodate inserting this toy very comfortably. But none of those girls are me. Sorry Jimmy!

Link: https://www.jimmyjane.com/ascend-4

Isicle No. 25 – Glass Anal Plug

This anal plug is made of pyrex glass. Yes, glass. No, it will not break inside your body. Yes, it’s safe and it does not hurt. Glass is firmer, completely non-porous, you can use it for temperature play and is safe to use with all kinds of lube. I highly recommend trying out a glass toy. Just maybe not this one at first. This is not a beginner toy. Wait a while, and work your way up until you want to invest in this one. This toy is very beautifully shaped for ease of insertion, it has a nice flared base as all anal toys should (so it doesn’t get lost).

Link: https://www.jimmyjane.com/glass-anal-plug-3-75

Sir Richards Element MS

I couldn’t forget about my penis owners out there! Jimmy Jane sent me this item out of their new line for gentlemen. It’s a vibrating masturbation sleeve made a little more elegant and a lot less bulky. But alas, I do not have a penis and could not review it personally, so I gave it to my partner to test for me. And despite expecting a great review considering the soft material, strong vibrations, it being water proof and rechargeable, he was not impressed. I believe his word was “inconvenient.” But he is not much of a fan of vibrations on himself. However, I’m sure there are plenty of men out there that love vibrations, and I’m sure this is a great one to try!

Link: https://www.jimmyjane.com/element-ms

Fun Factory Amorino

This is a twist on the classic rabbit style vibrators. Fun Factory added a silicone band that stretches between the clitoral and g-spot stimulators on this rechargeable, waterproof toy. The idea behind the band is that depending on how you string it and twist it, it provides different sensations, carrying the vibrations to different parts of your anatomy that other vibrators usually neglect. Now, I am a little biased because I love Fun Factory, but that is probably why my high expectations left me a little disappointed. I have been curious of this unique design for a long time. And to be honest, I like the toy better without the yellow band, the thing that makes it unique. As I did notice the band was there, I did not notice different sensations when I twisted the band in different ways as it is intended. But maybe that’s just me, I’m sure other vaginas will have different experiences. It is still a great little vibrator though.

Link: https://ca.funfactory.com/en/vibrators/amorino/

Womanizer Pro

This toy is part of the womanizer series, and for those who haven’t heard, it’s really a unique one. I know I’ve used that word a few times in this article, but bear with me. The womanizer is not a vibrator. The womanizer uses air suction on the clitoris to simulate the sensations of oral sex. It sounds crazy I know, I was very skeptical. It’s only been the talk of the town since their first model, Womanizer W100, stepped onto the market. And if you are a fan of sex toys as I am, then there is no way you haven’t heard about it. Air suction for your clitoris? I want a vibrator not a vacuum! But wow was I wrong and wow was the hype right. This little devil quickly became the go-to toy in my nightstand. There is no way around it, this is a great toy: love at first orgasm. It is a completely different sensation from anything I have ever felt, and I don’t think I could describe it if I tried. Does it feel like oral sex? Maybe, if your partner is part vacuum. But really, there is nothing I could compare it too. Being rechargeable, and waterproof, the only downfall to this toy is the price. But, I promise you, if you can afford it, it’s worth it.

Link: https://womanizer.com/womanizer/pro/gold