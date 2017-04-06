Playing the keys of success

By Bigoa Machar, Layout Editor

“It sounds like I’m floating on clouds.”

Those were the exact words of someone who had just listened to Robert Naumko’s music.

Originally from Winnipeg, Naumko has taken his act all over North America, from the Pan Am Games in 1999 to a stay at Rancho La Puerta in Tecate, Mexico. Now, Robert has decided to take his neo-classical piano style and turn it into a residence here in Calgary, where he hopes to introduce Calgarians to his music.

“I was just emerging as a solo pianist here after performing internationally. What’s blossomed was a lot of gigs since then,” says Naumko. “As I was emerging, a lot of people didn’t know what I was doing or what my style was, and upon hearing it they told me how excited they were. I was told my music was fresh and exciting and people actually wanted to buy my albums.”

While Naumko says the start was slow, he’s been able to find his footing with the city’s piano enthusiasts.

“It’s bizarre because for the four and a half years I’ve tried to embark on this, there was resistance to what I was doing,” he says. “Ever since last June, it just started to blossom. The people that attend my concerts are now actually buying my CDs, which is really exciting because I have the opportunity to make money on my performances and my CDs.”

Naumko sees his music best fitting in places that people wouldn’t normally consider. Not only does he hope to bring attention to his music but to different venues as well.

“Places like the Carmichael are really nice to play in. They’re in this nostalgic, romantic atmosphere where the food is great and they get to hear some really good music that fits the venue,” he says.

Although he enjoys bringing his music to diners and even churches across the city, Naumko’s bread and butter lies in delivering home concerts, something he says he’s done in many cities across the country and hopes to now do in Calgary.

“The home concerts I’ve done have three parts to them. There’s a meet and greet where everyone gets to know one another,” says Naumko. “Then there’s a sit down session of about 45-60 minutes where they get introduced to the music I play. Then part three is just talking about the experience they had with it. This also gives me the opportunity to personally sign CDs.”

Naumko says that home concerts provide a new opportunity for people to experience music a little differently than they’re used to.

“It’s more intimate and for those people who don’t want to travel or go out to a venue, it gives them more opportunity to let them do something special for their friends, family and clients.”

Be sure to check out Naumko’s Facebook page for more updates on his performances and to buy his albums.