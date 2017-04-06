Forget brunch, let’s talk lunch

Calgary restaurants are letting you capitalize on the often forgotten meal

By Amber McLinden, Staff Writer

Let’s face it, brunch is trendy and can get expensive. Restaurants seem to be flourishing on the city’s incessant need for brunching, but they’re scrambling to bring in revenue when noon hits and serve the hungry workers flocking the streets of Calgary. Check out this guide of the best, and often cheapest, lunch options for when you want a decent midday meal.

Via CIBO 1520 14 St S.W.

As we all know, pasta can be pricey. When you’re out at any Italian restaurant (even Olive Garden) the pasta dishes are priced upwards of $18. The exception is at lunch. Via Cibo offers a $12 lunch special that includes an entree, side, and Italian soda. Get your fill of pasta at lunch and then have a lighter dish around dinner (or just have more pasta). Don’t hold back, try the carbonara or the gnocchi for some delicious dishes.

Tandoori Grill 1101 14 St S.W.

In a corner not touched by the “trendy brunch scene,” Tandoori Grill is one of Calgary’s hidden gems. The authentic Indian restaurant is one of the best in town. Their regular curry dishes are priced around $12 each, and once you buy rice and naan, you’re looking at spending about $20 or more. But if you get there between 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m., you can grab their lunch special. A taste of four different curries including beef, veggie, and butter chicken, along with naan and rice, makes this the best way to test out the joint to see if you like it. At only $10.99, it’s probably the best deal on the list.

Misato Sushi & Grill 1851 Sirocco Dr S.W.

In case you can’t already tell, lunch specials take food that is usually expensive and bring it down into delicious and affordable combinations. Any sushi lover knows that it can be pretty expensive with rolls ranging from $5 to $10 each. But if you head over to Misato Sushi for lunch, you can buy a lunch box with a price tag between $12 to $26, depending on how much food you want and the amount you want to pay. Consider filling your sushi craving for cheaper during your lunch break.

Quynh 335 2555 32 St N.E.

While Quynh may be a little far away from Mount Royal, if you live in the north or are just willing to travel a little bit for cheap food, this is the restaurant for you. Vietnamese isn’t the most expensive of foods but it can still run between $10 and $15 dollars for a vermicelli bowl. At Quynh for $9.95, you get one vermicelli entree (which is chosen each day), a shrimp salad roll and your choice of soft drink. Vietnamese is delicious and filling, and will leave you headed back to school or work with more brain energy to finish off your day.

So what do you say? Let’s give lunch a little more love and take advantage of the great deals!