CD Review: Swear I’m Good at This by Diet Cig

Pop-punk is alive and well with Diet Cig’s latest album, Swear I’m Good at This. The duo hold up the middle finger to expectations with this album, both lyrically and musically. In a statement on their single, “Tummy Ache,” the band describes what the album feels like to them. “It’s the shout into my pillow when what I’m saying isn’t being heard, and a big old I FEEL YA to all the femme folks creating space for themselves in a world that wants to keep us quiet,” they explain.

This album is a must listen for those of you who are feeling a little angsty and want to make some noise, and find comfort in singer Alex Luciano’s soft yet powerful vocals.

— Amber McLinden