CD Review: More Life by Drake

In under a year we’ve been blessed with two projects from Canada’s best ever recording artist #HotTake. After a short intro from Nai Palm a beat straight out of If You’re Reading This It’s Too Late led the project off in a big way. “Is this it? Can I finally block Views out from my memory?” I thought jubilantly. For the duration of the “playlist,” Drake mixed many of the different sounds from his past records. Tracks like “Madiba Riddim” sounds like everything Views should have been while tracks like “Blem”, co-written by the one and only Lionel Richie, had me dancing (not very well) in my basement. Besides Kanye’s poor excuse for a verse in “Glow,” this project is on par with the likes of If You’re Reading This It’s Too Late and Nothing Was The Same. Drake makes you laugh, makes you cry, and makes your jaw drop with his bars in this 80-minute project.

— Brendan Stasiewich

More Life

Drake

October’s Very Own

Score: A-