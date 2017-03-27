CD Review: Everybody Works by Jay Som

It seems that Everybody Works aims to get listeners a little closer to artist Melina Duterte. While the release of her newest album may seem a little more intentional than her last, Turn Into, the feeling of familiarity is not lost.

Duterte is an unconventional musician, always existing slightly out of her comfort zone and her music reflects that. Using zany keyboard and bass lines in some songs and calming guitar riffs in others, it’s difficult to box Everybody Works into just one genre. It’s not a bad thing, because it produces diverse tracks. Indie pop and R&B come together to produce “Baybee”, while guitar rock and experimental merge to create anxiety inducing tracks like “1 Billion Dogs.”

With intent, Duterte manages to create an excellent album that knows no bounds. While still new on the scene, she manages to define her sound on Everybody Works by not playing to anyone else’s tune.

— Amber McLinden