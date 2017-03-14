CD Review: II by The Courtneys

The Courtneys have managed to pull a gritty album together that includes sunny, dreamy tunes. Starting the album with “Blue Velvet,” sets a melancholy tone that transitions smoothly into the following tracks. Talking about topics that are familiar to many, like heartache and growing up, the band hits home with both their dynamic lyrics and reverberating sounds of slacker-rock.

While some of the songs definitely bleed into each other, sometimes making it difficult to recognize when one track ends and another begins, it adds to the lo-fi sound and overall relaxed feel of the album that will either make you tap your toes or melt into the song. While they might not have stepped completely out of the known, the risks that are taken show listeners just how much the sophomore album is a step ahead for The Courtneys.

— Amber McLinden

II

The Courtneys

Flying Nun Records

Grade: A-