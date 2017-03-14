A beginner’s guide to J-Pop

From BABYMETAL to Perfume, we’ve got you covered on getting started with Japanese music

So you’re interested in Japanese pop music? You’ve picked a pretty expensive hobby since Japanese music is often omitted from streaming services because albums typically retail for $40 CAD.

But luckily YouTube and iTunes have a pretty good selection of music available from Japan. As somebody who has travelled to Tokyo numerous times, I’d like to try to help you make sense of the Japanese music scene.

AKB48: The Idol Army

AKB48 is a really interesting band. I don’t know if I can actually recommend them because their fans are way more dedicated than I will ever be. For example, in 2013 The Verge reported that AKB48 members were banned from dating “so as not to shatter the fantasies of fans.”

This is because the AKB48 brand is founded on the principle that fans can have daily access to their favourite artists in the form of meet-and-greets and concerts. Groups perform in the AKB48 theatre in Akihabara, a district dedicated to anime, manga and video game culture.

But even though I steer away from the band, their music is famously catchy and their success is unrivaled. AKB48 currently has more than 130 members and is one of the highest-earning music performers in Japan. If you’re looking for Idol Pop, AKB48 is where you’ll want to start.

Perfume

Perfume is one of the first bands that comes to my mind when I think of J-Pop. I learned of Perfume when I was living in Japan as it was often the band most recognized by foreigners and nationals alike.

Their success has carried them internationally without needing to resort to some of the more common wacky tropes (see: Kyary Pamyu Pamyu) or performing exclusively in English.