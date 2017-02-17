The story behind a YYC Cycle Motivator

It’s not just biking for Lainey Bennett

For many people physical fitness is a catalyst for self-betterment, growth and passion. But for Lainey Bennet, 25, it’s been so much more. Bennett began her journey in July 2014 when she was looking for an escape from her regular life and began taking classes at YYC Cycle.

It can be difficult for anyone to be satisfied with life, your job, lrelationships or even your purpose. Bennett found spin classes to be her release.

Bennett was previously working in oil and gas, and although she landed a career that supplemented her business degree, she wasn’t happy being cooped up in an office.

Spin was the turning point – the point where Bennett decided she wanted to make a change in her life. After one and a half years of spinning at YYC Cycle as a customer, she decided to act on the love she had for spin and the studio, and asked for a part-time position.

“I was going through a really awful part of my life and spin was my source of letting go of whatever I was going through,” Bennett says. “I made clean break from that old life by coming to spin. I found spin after I was in that dark place.”

In Sept. 2015, Bennett began her journey as a part-time leader at YYC Cycle. A month later, she was laid off from her position as an oil and gas drilling and completion specialist.

Bennett may have lost her job, but she says she took it as a blessing rather than a curse.

The weekend after Bennett was let go, she took a trip to Los Angeles. When she returned, she was offered a full time position at YYC CYCLE. Bennett accepted.

In January, Bennett took another step in the right direction and traveled to Asia. The trip ended up extended to five months, where she lived on a tiny island in Thailand and completed her diving masters.

Five months later, Bennett received a phone call from Andrew Obrecht, co-owner and motivator at YYC Cycle.

“I was expecting he would just tell me they wanted me on full time again.”

But Bennett was mistaken.

The two sat down for coffee to discuss Bennett’s wild vacation, and the conversation turned into another job offer – regional manager and YYC Cycle motivator. A motivator’s role is to teach the spin class but empower the riders to dig deeper than just the class.

Bennett was in awe. She accepted the position and hasn’t looked back since.

Bennett says it wouldn’t have been possible without her boss and life motivator, Andrew Obrecht.

“He’s such a believer in greatness and good. He’s super supportive and makes you feel like you know you’re supported and if you need anything at all, he’s there for you – which is super nice to have that type of relationship with your boss,” Bennett says.

Obrecht says he saw something in Bennett that he couldn’t pass up, which is how she ended up where she is today.

“She has an ability to connect with a group that’s very unique, she also has an ability to step into an owner’s mentality – when things need to get done, they get done and she’s a great team player which is the most important thing – especially when your team is 120 large in Calgary.” says Obrecht.

These days, Bennett is managing three YYC Cycle studios in Calgary – Kensington, Marda Loop, and Avenida Village. Additionally, she teaches three classes and works roughly 60 hours per week. This number is always changing but Bennett is loving life and wouldn’t have it any other way.

The best part of Bennett’s journey has been her ability to find who she really is.

“I was so lost before and now I feel like I’m part of something bigger and I feel like I belong here.”