Flick game strong

It’s safe to say that I am the most romantic person in the world.

Whether it’s surprising my girlfriend with an elegant, candle-lit evening at Subway, the finest sandwich establishment in the world, or leaving her bewildered with love after I leave a glow-in-the-dark poster of Adam Sandler’s masterpiece Jack and Jill on her doorstep.

But, as a financially unstable student, sometimes Subway breaks the bank, and it’s easier to stay home with your significant other and watch a nice romantic movie or if you really want to disappoint your lover, you can go with a romantic-comedy and leave them disappointed and confused.

Luckily for you, through sleepless nights and tireless research, I have concocted a list of the most sensual films ever made.So, grab some fuzzy blankets, dim the lights, cuddle up to your gentleman caller or your cute little sweetheart,sit back and drink in the pure, unbridled romance that these movies are sure to bring.

Ex Machina

I don’t know about you, but artificial intelligence gets me pretty hot and heavy. An incredibly romantic film about the forbidden love between a human and a robot, Ex Machina is a must-see for any couple who is looking for some romance.

First of all, the eye candy in this film is second to none. Not only is the already gorgeous Alicia Vikander made even more stunning through the use of her titanium shell and robotic wiring, but the sequence where she peels off the humanoid skin of previous androids is an aphrodisiac in itself.

Then you have Oscar Isaac, whose narcissistic and crude portrayal of a steamy yet troubled genius is a real lady killer. He actually kills a robotic woman in this movie. Not to be outdone by his fellow cast mates, Domhnall Gleeson’s character has potentially the sexiest job on the planet, a computer programmer.

Between lustful robots and the age-old question of what true love is all about, Ex Machina is sure to have you and your partner giving each other the old, “robot sex-eyes” for the next couple of days.

Blue Valentine

There is nothing that makes me feel closer to my girlfriend than watching a real relationship completely disintegrate on screen before me. Pulling back the curtain on an ill-fated relationship, Blue Valentine will not only make you laugh from all the hilarity that comes with a break up, but it will also serve as a do’s and don’t’s guide for your own relationship. Ryan Gosling is handsome as ever and it’s truly a treat to see him in a comedic role after playing so many brooding, seductive high school dropouts.

Michelle Williams offers up a few laughs as well as the focal point in an often hilarious love triangle.

Filmed in Scranton, Pennsylvania, Blue Valentine shares some similarities with The Office, also filmed in Scranton.

Plus, this movie has “Valentine” in its title, so you know it is incredibly romantic and never sad.

Revolutionary Road

What can I say that hasn’t already been said about the chemistry between Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet. Recapturing the fire, passion and lust that the two shared in Titanic, the romantic-comedy that is Revolutionary Road is sure to be a hit with your boy toy or gal pal during the most romantic time of the year.

The clever, smart and funny story about a couple living in a Connecticut suburb and struggling with their own personal hardships while trying to raise a family is an absolute hoot. By focusing on the new age American tragedy that sits squarely on the shoulders of marriage and family, Revolutionary Road gives us cool and hip young adults an opportunity to relish our youth and appreciate being young and carefree. By watching a movie where a couple demonstrates such disdain and vitriol for one another, you and your partner can bond over the fact that at least you don’t hate each other. If that isn’t romantic, I don’t know what is.

I could go on and on about countless other perfect Valentine’s season movies, but instead I have a confession to make. This list is satire. I urge you to not watch any of these movies on a romantic evening because they are sure to raise some questions from your boyfriends or girlfriends, and they could honestly feasibly ruin your relationship because they are all extremely sad. They are all incredibly powerful films about love and relationships, and they are definitely worth the watch, but maybe don’t watch them with your partner or you might lose faith in relationships all together. So, instead, take your Valentine’s date out to a nice meal at Subway, surprise them with a nice bag of Sweet Chilli Heat Doritos, load up Netflix, and just watch Zootopia or something.