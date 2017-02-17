CD Review: New Ages Warriors Remix by Crossfaith

Crossfaith has always done a good job at living between electronic and metal music. New Age Warriors was a proper metalcore EP, but New Age Warriors Remix pays tribute to fans of their other brand. It’s short,much like the last release,but it’s definitely a great spot for fans of a more hardcore stream of the electronic genre(s) to start exploring what Crossfaith has to offer.

Tracking down New Age Warriors Remix might be a bit challenging, as — although the album is in English — it is a Japanese release. Some tracks are available on YouTube and the band says the full album can be purchased online if your streaming service doesn’t have it readily available. Even though I’m not a huge fan of electronic genres — anybody driving behind me has probably heard my mixtape full of slam jam mashups — I do take any option to listen to “Rx Overdrive” quite seriously.

— Brett Luft

New Age Warriors Remix

Crossfaith

Sony Japan

Score: B