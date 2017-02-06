Shawn Desman: Guaranteed to leave you shook

Desman books Calgary dates for his Valentines week performance

By Jay King, Contributor

The smooth moving, soft voiced, T-Dot prodigy from back in the early 2000’s is still youthful and killin’ it well. Shawn Desman, has been living life to the fullest and bringing his authentic self to all that he does. Packing over two decades of musical production and stage performance under his belt, Desman is coming through Calgary to serenade the heartstrings of new and old fans this upcoming Valentines week.

Anyone who’s ever paid any attention to Canadian music since the early 2000’s has heard his name uttered from time to time. Desman has had a successful career since his very first, self-titled, debut album in 2002, which went gold in Canada. From there he went on to win a Juno with his follow up album, Back for More, for best R&B recording in 2006.

Since then Desman has kept busy with a variety of projects expanding his love for both musical production and dance. He runs a Toronto based dance competition, “Move”, which has become the fastest growing dance comp nationwide. Where dance is his original passion, music quickly fused in with him as something he wanted to take the reins of. Over the years, Desman has taken a more hands on approach to the production side of his music.

His most recent album Alive was released on Universal Records in 2013, which features the single “Stuck”. He has had his hand in all aspects of the production side of things for this album as well as in newer projects. Trying to not become overwhelmed with writing and producing all his music, Desman relishes the fruits of his labor with each step he takes. “That’s the devil in the details, you’re your biggest critic. Desman explains, “When you’re so close to the project you’re always questioning everything. I’m always looking for outside ears and getting others’ opinions. That’s what’s been the key to my success.”

His performance has also grown from the basic choreographed dance routines, accompanied with pre-recorded background tracks. Over the last four years Desman has been performing with a three-piece band that has formed a tight unison and been feeding off the energy in his upbeat style of music and delivering right back to audiences tenfold. “Before it was just me and a bunch of dancers jumpin’ around out there, but I think I’m passed the dancer stage now,” Desman jokes. “It’s more about everything else, musically, back and forth (between musicians), and all that good stuff!”

Something else that has inspired Desman has been his involvement with the organization “Free the Children”. After choreographing for the “We Day” performance in 2001 and designing some promotional shirts as well, he took a trip to Kenya to and saw first-hand what he was supporting. “Its life changing. The things we take for granted. Our problems are so miniscule in comparison to the things some have to endure.” He says, highlighting how the trip put his life into a new perspective. “We’re spoiled, and not through any fault of our own. It’s just the cards we were dealt. So, it’s great to give back.”

Desman, like any good musical artist, also gives back to his fans through his passion of performing. “Over the years, I’ve been able to garner a catalogue of songs that people love, Desmon says. “The live band adds an element of excitement and interaction. From the old stuff to the new stuff and everything in between, it’s just a fun show”.

Catch Shawn Desman’s Valentines week performance, Feb. 16 at The Marquee Beer Market & Stage.