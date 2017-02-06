Reflectorial: After the Quebec City shootings: Turning Trudeau’s speech from words to actions

Six people are dead following a mass shooting at a mosque in Quebec City orchestrated by a single gunman Sunday night. Along with law enforcement, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has called the incident a terrorist attack. His speech in the House of Commons on Monday condemned the attack as he grievously declared that “such senseless violence has no place in Canadian society.”

When an avoidable, hate-driven tragedy occurs, we all expect a speech or at least a comment from the PM. But Trudeau’s words have more merit than most obligatory, rhetorical speeches from politicians.

No matter how you align politically, there is wisdom in Trudeau’s speech that every Canadian should internalize and emanate with everyday words and actions.

“Canada has long been a diverse and accepting nation,” Trudeau said. “We are kind. We are generous. And we embrace one another, not in spite of our differences, but because of them.”

Let’s embrace Trudeau’s words and seek to acknowledge, appreciate and celebrate the differences that make us so uniquely Canadian. As the western world pushes for solidarity in a society that feels like it is ripping apart at the seams, let’s find solidarity in the things that make us different.

Like Trudeau said on Monday: “We will not close our minds. We will open our hearts.”

Xoxo, Publishing Editor