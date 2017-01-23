CD Review: I See You by The xx

While Jamie xx has undoubtedly made a name for himself with the release of last year’s critically acclaimed In Colour, The xx as a single unit have remained decidedly quiet since the release of their last album, 2012’s sleepy chill-waver Coexist. Enter: I See You, the follow-up that marks a return to form for the forerunners of contemporary dream pop. The xx is known to be a tad underwhelming, and this unfortunately is the biggest issue with I See You. By the time you reach the end of the album, you’re left with the feeling of, “That was it?” Maybe the true significance of this album has yet to show itself; maybe it’s a slow-burn masterpiece that needs time to sink itself in. But it’s worth considering that maybe I See You is just a few years too late.

—Alec Warkentin

I See You

The xx

Young Turks

Score: B