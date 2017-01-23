CD Review: Oczy Mlody by The Flaming Lips

The problem with making an ambitious record, which Oczy Mlody certainly is, is the risk of missing the mark of full genuinity. Wayne Coyne and company, on their attempt to bend and extend the limits of their craft on their 14th main discography studio LP, haven’t quite perfected their aim in this respect. Relying on mostly electronic instrumentation in the form of oscillating synths and exotic drum machine samples, the Flaming Lips dive into the exploration of huge themes, though seem to often fail in committing to concepts, leaving the listener to freely lose interest. Though the hits and misses of the album give it a sense of unpredictable anticipation, the triumphs are too few and the blunders are too numerous to compete with the greats of the Flaming Lips catalogue.

-Nathan Kunz

Oczy Mlody

The Flaming Lips

Warner Bros.

Score: C