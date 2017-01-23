CD Review: Migration by Bonobo

Migration, the latest from electronic musician Simon Green — aka Bonobo — is one of the most pleasantly surprising releases of early 2017. Combining a range of influences from hip hop, ambient, and world music, Migration’s twelve tracks take the listener through different pockets of time and place, seamlessly scoring the human experience as though Bonobo has managed to tap into some unseen or unnoticed precipice from which to view the happenings of the Earth. Highlights include the airy and warm “Second Sun” and the rhythmic “Bambro Koyo” which features NY-based Moroccan-inspired music collective Innov Gnawa.

Migration isn’t so much a collection of samples and electronic music as it is an experience, and ultimately, it’s one of the best things to happen in the first few weeks of the new year thus far.

—Alec Warkentin

Migration

Bonobo

Ninja Tune

Score: B+