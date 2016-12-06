The Reflector

Sports

6 Dec, 2016

Your holiday turn-up guide

Beer Pong, the college phenomenon Alec Warkentin, Staff Writer, & Paul McAleer, Staff Writer It’s a late Thursday night, the semester just ended. You’re at home with friends, having some drinks, but you’re bored. Pounding back...

Arts / CD Reviews

6 Dec, 2016

CD Review: Worry by Jeff Rosenstock

Jeff Rosenstock is the best kept secret in contemporary punk. A veteran of musical collective “Bomb the Music Industry!” and ska-punk band “The Arrogant Sons of B*tches,” his latest album, WORRY., (capitalized and punctuated)...

Arts / CD Reviews

6 Dec, 2016

CD Review: Starboy by The Weekend

As soon as I heard the singles off this album, I was hyped. Sure, the Weeknd had adopted a new, pop-friendly sound, but new Weeknd is still good Weeknd. Or so I thought. Outside...

Arts

6 Dec, 2016

Gay for the holidays

“Wrong Kind of Girls” brings queer feminist ukulele comedy to Calgary for the holiday season

Arts

6 Dec, 2016

Snow business

What better way to drown out annoying relatives then with some great Christmas movies?

